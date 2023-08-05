Annual Canton Repository Grand Parade returns to Downtown Canton for 60th year

CANTON, Ohio — Welcome to what fans call football's version of heaven.

"When people come, and they get enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and they see everything that we do here for them, it makes them want to come back every year," said Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival General Vice Chair, Kim Davenport.

This excitement is felt not only by those honorees being inducted but also by people like Dave McAlicker.

"Gotta love it. Gotta love it. Every time. Every year," said McAlicker.

McAlicker is one of many who look forward to this big event in Canton that brings thousands year after year.

"We love it. Bring the family down," said McAlicker. "I actually go to Pennsylvania, pick up family members from there, bring them over and have them get autographs."

What's even more remarkable about McAlicker is that he's been coming to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's festivities for 40 years.

"I'm 52, and so yeah, ever since I moved up here from Pennsylvania, it's been a yearly thing, and as a 'youngin', we used to go and jump the fence at the Hall of Fame game just to get in and watch," said McAlicker

To make each year magical for people like McAlicker, it takes these amazing floats, live performances and special appearances from football stars like Joe Thomas.

Kim Davenport says it also requires help from more than 2,500 volunteers.

"We have such great volunteers who even take a vacation to welcome our guests to Canton every year, so this is a labor of love for us," said Davenport.

As the Canton Repository Grand Parade closes out its 60th year, fans say they can't wait to reunite again next summer.

"I don't know how else I would celebrate the Hall of Fame," said Davenport.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.