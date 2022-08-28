Arrest made following Summit Mall lock down Saturday

FAIRLAWN, Ohio — The Fairlawn Police Department confirms a 21-year-old Akron man is in custody after wielding a gun during an altercation with another man in the Summit Mall Saturday.

The 21-year-old tossed the gun under a parked car, where it was later recovered by police. No shots were fired, and there were not any injuries reported, said police.

The mall was evacuated due to the confrontation and returned to operation after the two men left the premises.

The 21-year-old was charged with inducing panic. The police are investigating the incident.

