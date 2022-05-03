Arrest warrant issued for 19-year-old accused in fatal shooting of Canton resident

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 47-year-old resident who was found shot to death inside his residence Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the department.

Officers responded at approximately 4:17 p.m. to the 2100 block of 7th Street N.E. in regards to a shooting.

The victim, later identified by the Stark County Coroner's Office as Sean Rex, was found unresponsive in the kitchen area of his home.

The coroner's office determined he was shot in the head and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives identified the suspect and issued arrest warrant for Darcell Lamont Anthony, 19, of Canton, who remains at large, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.

Anonymous tips can be sent through Tip411.

