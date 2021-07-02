Arrive Alive program providing free rides in Summit County during Fourth of July weekend

AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office is teaming up with Lyft to provide free and reduced-fare rides home in Summit County this holiday weekend.

The prosecutor’s office partnered with the law firms of Perantinides and Nolan, Roetzel, Kisling, Nestico and Redick, and Bevan and Associates to provide 300, one-time Lyft codes each with a limit of $20 each.

Summit County residents who need a ride home after drinking alcohol can use the LYFT code: SCPOAA07042021. The program runs from 6 p.m.on Saturday, July 3, 2021 through 6 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021.

In the past, the program has been offered during nearly every major holiday, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, Fourth of July and St. Patrick’s Day.

With nearly all COVID-19 restrictions removed, people can once again gather in bars and restaurants. Arrive Alive gives them an easy option to get home safely if they decide to drink alcohol.

“It’s very frustrating for us as prosecutors to know that if that person just didn’t get behind the wheel, this whole thing would’ve been prevented,” said community relations prosecutor Tania Nemer. “That’s what we’re trying to do by offering the rides. To say, ‘Hey look, you don’t have to get behind the wheel and you don’t have to worry about paying for your Lyft or Uber.’”

Nearly 2,000 people have used the Arrive Alive service since its launch in Summit County during the 2018 July 4th holiday.

An arrest for an OVI can easily cost thousands of dollars when you add up an attorney, fines, court costs and any driver’s license reinstatement programs.

