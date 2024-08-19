Watch Now
August marks National Immunization Awareness Month

AKRON, Ohio — August is National Immunization Awareness Month. The annual observance is held to highlight the importance of vaccinations for people of all ages and staying up-to-date on those shots.

Vaccines help protect people who are the most vulnerable to illness, such as infants, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke with Erika Sobolewski, the Medical Director at Summit County Public Health in Akron, about common misconceptions about vaccines.

"I think people worry about side effects with vaccination, and really it's quite rare for any serious side effects to ever happen with vaccination," said Sobolewski. "Most side effects tend to be very minor, like painful arms, slight fever and in comparison to the diseases that they're preventing, it's very minor."

Summit County Public Health offers low-cost or free immunizations to those who qualify. For more information, click here.

