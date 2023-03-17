Baby allegedly kidnapped in Canton by woman posing as CPS employee recovered unharmed; 2 people charged

Two people have been charged in connection with kidnapping a 3-week-old baby girl from the 600 block of Alan Page Drive Southeast Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Canton Police Department.

The mother of the child told police that a woman posing as an employee for Child Protective Services and wearing a name tag took the baby girl from her home, police said.

Child Protective Services was contacted and confirmed that the woman did not work in their office.

According to police, on Friday morning, around 10:28 a.m. Canton officers were dispatched to the home in reference to the kidnapping. Detectives worked with the real-time crime center to obtain the license plate of the kidnapper with license plate reader cameras.

The vehicle the woman was in was registered in Conesville, Ohio, causing Canton Police to notify the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office, which located the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped, the two occupants were arrested, and the baby girl was recovered unharmed, police said.

According to Canton Police, the woman who posed as Child Protective Services is charged with kidnapping and the other occupant of the car is charged with complicity to commit kidnapping. They are both being held on a $750,000.00 cash bond.

The Canton Police Detective Bureau is investigating the incident. Anyone with any information regarding this crime is asked to contact Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144.

