Bath and Body Works manager pepper-sprayed by shoplifter; Akron police seek persons of interest

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are looking for several persons of interest following an incident at a Bath and Body Works store over the weekend where a manager was pepper-sprayed by a shoplifter.

It happened Sunday around 5:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Howe Road.

By the time officers arrived, the shoplifters were already gone, police said. According to store employees, four individuals walked into the store and two of them "immediately began distracting the employees while the other suspects began concealing merchandise," police said.

When the four ran out of the store, one of the individuals used pepper spray on the manager, who was standing by the front door, police said. The group took around $1,000 in merchandise.

According to police, one of the men involved was 6 feet, 5 inches tall and was wearing gray sweat pants and a black sweatshirt with pink puffs on the sleeves. The other male was wearing black yoga pants, a green jacket, black shoes and had several nose and ear piercings.

Anyone with information about the individuals pictured in the photos is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

