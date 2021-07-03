Bear sightings continue as a black bear is reported in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — It appears that the black bear that has been traveling through northeast Ohio over the past week has continued its trek south. According to Summit Metro Parks, a black bear was seen on Saturday at Goodyear Heights Metro Park in Akron.

There have been bear sightings in Willoughby, Twinsburg, Hudson, and Stow over the course of the past week, and while it isn’t known for sure that this bear is the same one that was spotted in those sightings, it’s a definite possibility.

The Summit Metro Parks also posted a reminder to residents to help ensure that the bear remains unharmed as it passes through the area. To make sure of this, it is recommended that any bird feeders are either elevated or removed, pets are kept inside or supervised, and keep your trash inside until it’s time for garbage collection. If you’re in one of the parks, stay on the tray and keep your pet on a leash to make sure a good experience is had by all.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding the bear, do not hesitate to call the Ohio Department of Natural Resources at 1-800-WILDLIFE.

