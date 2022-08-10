Boil Advisory continues in Akron following a pipe being removed for repair

AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron Water Division “precautionary” boil water advisory continues for parts of the city and surrounding communities after removing a 3-foot pipe for repairs, according to a news release.

The department said the earliest the advisory would be lifted is Wednesday afternoon.

It takes a full 24 hours to complete the necessary tests on the water to confirm if it's safe to drink.

The 36-inch pipe was removed and water pressure reduction was experienced on the west side of Akron, Fairlawn, and Copley.

The U.S. EPA suggests doing the following to prevent lead exposure in drinking water during plumbing work:

If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap until there is a noticeable temperature drop. Then, run water for 30 seconds to 3 minutes before using it for drinking and cooking. This helps flush water that may have contained lead that may have leached from plumbing.

Use cold water for cooking, drinking, and preparing baby formula. Boiling the water will not reduce lead.

Clean your faucet aerator regularly.

