City of Akron Water Division issues 'precautionary' boil water advisory for parts city and other communities

AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron Water Division issued a “precautionary” boil water advisory for parts of the city and surrounding communities on Monday night after removing a 3-foot pipe for repairs, according to a news release.

The 36-inch pipe was removed and water pressure reduction was experienced on the west side of Akron, Fairlawn, and Copley.

Rather than be safe than sorry, the Water Division issued the advisory for the customers who experienced the low pressure. If you are unsure you’re affected by this, the city advises boiling until further notice.

Water that is used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for a minimum of two minutes and returned to a normal temperature before use.

The U.S. EPA suggests doing the following to prevent lead exposure in drinking water during plumbing work:

If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap until there is a noticeable temperature drop. Then, run water for 30 seconds to 3 minutes before using it for drinking and cooking. This helps flush water that may have contained lead that may have leached from plumbing.

Use cold water for cooking, drinking, and preparing baby formula. Boiling the water will not reduce lead.

Clean your faucet aerator regularly.

