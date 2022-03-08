Breeze Airways adding nonstop flights from CAK to Nashville, Hartford

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — New low-fare airline Breeze Airways is expanding services out of Akron-Canton airport and headed down to Music Row, as well as the Insurance Capital of the World with two new nonstop routes.

This summer, Breeze Airways will launch nonstop routes out of CAK to Nashville with flights departing beginning May 26.

Breeze Airways will also start nonstop flights to Hartford, Connecticut beginning June 3. The flights to Hartford will be operated with a fleet of new Airbus A2220s.

Flights to both destinations will start at $49 one way.

The new airline began operations at CAK last summer and right now offers services to four nonstop destinations.

Breeze Airways plans to more than double its fleet this year from 13 aircraft to 30.

The airline promotes a strategy of simple, streamlined travel experiences with the promise to never charge customers change or cancellation fees, with the option to cancel up to 15 minutes before departure with flight credits available for two years.

To learn more about Breeze Airways or to book a flight, click here.

