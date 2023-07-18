Breeze Airways adds new route from Akron-Canton to Fort Myers

Breeze Airways announced Tuesday morning that they will be adding a new route from Akron-Canton Airport to Fort Myers.

The newest seasonal route will being on Nov. 16 and fly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Tickets start at $59 one way if they are purchased by July 24.

"We're thrilled that Breeze Airways is reintroducing nonstop service to Fort Myers, a beloved destination for Northeast Ohio residents," said Lisa Dalpiaz, Vice President of Air Service & Business Development at Akron-Canton Airport. "We are sincerely grateful for their ongoing expansion at CAK, as this partnership provides an easy, convenient airport experience paired with exceptional air service, offering travelers a better way to go."

Breeze currently offers flights out of Akron-Canton to Charleston, Las Vegas, Norfolk, Orlando, Tampa, and West Palm Beach.