Breeze Airways announces non-stop service from Akron-Canton Airport to Palm Beach

GREEN, Ohio — Snowbirds, or anyone else looking to escape Ohio's winter weather for a stretch, who are headed south for the winter now have a new option to fly out of Akron-Canton Airport.

Breeze Airways announced it will be launching non-stop air service to Palm Beach International Airport in Florida out of Akron-Canton Airport beginning Feb. 19, 2022.

The new service will have routes starting at $59 for a one-way flight.

“We are delighted to add Palm Beach to our route map with affordable, nonstop service aboard Breeze,” said Akron-Canton Airport President and CEO, Ren Camacho. “After a cold winter, travelers will be ecstatic to find all the Palm Beaches have to offer including legendary golf courses, pristine water ways and sandy beaches.”

Breeze Airway will fly to PBI from CAK on Saturdays once a week to start, with the possibility of added flights based on demand. The flights will operate from the ERJ-190 plane, which seats 108 passengers with a two-seat configuration.

