Breeze Airways offering $29 flights out of Akron-Canton airport

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — Breeze Airways, a new low-fare airline, announced it’s celebrating the arrival of the new year with flights out of Akron Canton Regional Airport for as low as $29.

The $29 fares will be available from 18 markets, but tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 5, 2022, for travel between Jan. 8 and Feb. 28, 2022.

Flights from Akron-Canton Regional Airport include Charleston, South Carolina, New Orleans, LA and Palm Beach and Tampa Florida.

As part of the 2022 sale, Breeze Airways is offering an amenities package, a value of $94, for $22. Passengers can purchase the package, which includes a checked bag, a carry-on bag, an extra legroom seat, a drink and a snack, priority boarding and 4% BreezePoints.

"2021 was Breeze's launch year and we want to start 2022 off with something really nice," said Breeze's founder and CEO David Neeleman in a news release. "Breeze always offers low fares and never charges change or cancellation fees. With this New Year flash sale, I'm confident our guests will share our high hopes for the new year as they save time and money on their travels."

