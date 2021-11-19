Bridgestone announces new tire test track coming to Akron campus in 2022

AKRON, Ohio — Bridgestone announced it plans to add a new vehicle dynamics test track to its Akron campus that is set to open in 2022, the company said Friday.

The new test track will enhance ongoing research and help tire development across the Akron campus by allowing teammates to drive the prototypes firsthand, allowing them to understand the performance of the tires they are designing.

“We’re excited to advance our leading-edge tire and technology development with the expansion of our testing capabilities in Akron,” said Nizar Trigui, chief technology officer and group president, solutions businesses, Bridgestone Americas, in a news release. “As we continue to evolve our products and provide sustainable mobility solutions to our customers, we’re confident that this new tire test track will support enhanced product education and improve agility in engineering decision making for our product development process.”

When it’s completed, the test track will feature multiple vehicle dynamics courses designed to simulate real-world driving conditions.

Bridgestone.

Bridgestone.

According to the release, the track will also supplement comprehensive tire testing operations at other Bridgestone facilities, including Texas, Mexico and South America.

Some of the dynamics include a straightaway to assess lane change performance and a wet and dry weather handling course.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.