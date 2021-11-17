Canton City Schools gives students, staff extra day off before Thanksgiving to combat burnout

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton City Schools Board of Education voted to give students and staff the day off on Nov. 24 and add Jan. 14, Feb. 17, March 17 and May 3, 2022 as staff work days to combat staff shortages and employee burnout, the district announced on Facebook.

Superintendent Jeff Talbert acknowledged the stress and extra work many teachers are experiencing due to the lack of substitute teachers. He said many teachers are covering classes during their planning time and taking their work home.

“Our staff has put forth a Herculean effort in educating and supporting our students, families, and one another during a time that we hope can be called the post-pandemic phase,” said Talbert. “I hope that this much-needed comp day shows that their work is appreciated and that everyone enjoys an extra day before the holiday.”

Adding Nov. 24 as a day off will extend the Thanksgiving break to six days.

On the workdays, students will not report to the school, but staff will report to their buildings.

The district plans to send meals home with students on Tuesday, Nov. 23, to cover Wednesday’s breakfast and lunch.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.