Canton firefighter given award after saving man from jumping off parking garage deck

CANTON, Ohio — A Canton firefighter risked his own life to save a man who was about to jump off a parking garage deck in August.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, firefighter Scott Winkhart was working at an event at the Canton Civic Center when he noticed a man who was not supposed to be on the premises at the time.

His sighting of the man was the beginning of preventing a tragedy.

He recognized the man was “acting in a despondent manner." When Winkhart walked up to the man in the act of jumping off the parking deck, he pulled him back to safety and saved his life.

He was given the Firefighter of the Year Award for his heroic efforts.

The department said his “lack of hesitation and willingness to put himself on the line to save the life of another, is proof of his dedication to the citizens of this city and has not gone unnoticed.”

Winkhart was presented with the award on Thursday at the Stark County Fire Prevention Breakfast.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, reach out to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The number is 1-800-273-8255. The hotline is available 24 hours a day.

