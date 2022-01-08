Canton juvenile charged with murder in shooting death of 51-year-old man

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is investigating after a 51-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday morning, and a minor is being charged with murder in connection with the incident.

Around 12:40 a.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of Gilbert Circle for report of a person shot.

Once on scene, officers found 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins with a gunshot wound to the chest. Lipkins was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the initial investigation, Canton police obtained a warrant charging a Canton juvenile with murder in connection with the shooting.

No further details have been provided at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call police at 330-489-3144 or 330-649-5800.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.