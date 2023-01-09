Canton man stabs, kills man who broke into his home Sunday night, police say

CANTON, Ohio — A 44-year-old Alliance man is dead after breaking into a Canton man's home and being stabbed by the homeowner Sunday night, according to Canton Police.

According to police, at around 8 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Clarendon Avenue N.W. after receiving two separate calls regarding break-ins in progress in two homes on Clarendon.

Once at the scene, officers found the burglar unresponsive and lying on the kitchen floor, police said. He was transported to Aultman Hospital and pronounced dead.

Upon further investigation, Canton detectives were able to identify that the same man entered a nearby home through a rear door, confronted the resident of that home in an upstairs bedroom, and then left.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.