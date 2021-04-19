Canton middle school teaching students valuable skills through on-site greenhouse, horticulture

CANTON, Ohio — Middle school students at STEAMM Academy @ Hartford in Canton have turned a plot of unused green space into a greenhouse and horticulture program in an effort to make fresh produce more accessible to the neighborhood, which is located in a food desert and high-poverty area.

News 5 Cleveland. A student with horticulture teacher Jason Board inside the greenhouse.

Students grades 6-8 learn valuable skills such as how to provide healthy food for their families by learning how to successfully grow produce in an urban environment using various methods such as hydroponics and aquaponics.

Aside from students learning agricultural classes, the school’s culinary arts programs has harvested from the greenhouse for different recipes.

Canton City Schools. STEAMM Academy students learn valuable skills through a horticulture program.

Vegetable varieties include lettuce, kale, tomatoes, peppers, catnip, cilantro, basil, oregano, along with landscape plants like coleus, caladiums, impatiens, Cana lilies and sunflowers.

Canton City Schools. STEAMM Academy students learn valuable skills through a horticulture program.

Horticulture teacher Jason Board said the greenhouse has allowed students to take home produce and provide a salad bar for teachers on conference night.

The school plans to partner with local businesses to provide them with produce on a regular basis.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.