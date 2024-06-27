Canton parents charged after 11-month-old boy dies

Parents in Canton have been charged in connection to the death of an 11-month-old boy who died Tuesday.

Royale Rush was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, where he later died.

According to court documents, the baby's 26-year-old father, Eric Rush, and 30-year-old mother, Tyasia Singleton, allegedly contributed to their son's death by deliberately withholding food and medical care.

Rush has been charged with two counts each of domestic violence, endangering children and permitting child abuse.

Singleton has been charged with one count each of domestic violence, endangering children and permitting child abuse.

Court records show that authorities believe the pairs actions caused malnourishment to the child.

A 1-year-old child was also located inside the home and was removed. The toddler has been placed in temporary custody.

The pair is expected to appear in court on Thursday morning.

A manner of death has not be released.

