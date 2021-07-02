Canton police arrest 50-year-old man wanted in connection to April homicide

CANTON, Ohio — An arrest has been made in connection to a homicide on April 27 of this year in Canton, according to the Canton Police Department.

On April 27, police responded to a call on Cleveland Ave. S.W. to find Jeffery Lotus, 60, unresponsive at the residence due to apparent injuries to the head and neck area. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Stark County Coroner’s Office, according to authorities.

On July 1, the Canton Police department was able to obtain an arrest warrant for the suspect, Michael Keith Wells, for murder. Later that day, Wells was arrested at police headquarters and transported to Stark County Jail without any incident, according to authorities. His bond has been set at $500,000.

This investigation is still ongoing, and those with information are asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330.489.3144

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.