CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of 4th Street NW.

When police arrived, they found a man lying on the porch of a house with gunshot wounds to the torso and legs.

He was transported to Aultman Hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 330-489-3144.