Canton police investigating 26-year-old woman's death

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman at an apartment complex in the 500 block of 11th St. NW.

Officers responded to a residence just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a welfare check, the department said. Once inside, police found the woman unresponsive on the floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Stark County Coroner's Office.

The woman has been identified as as Tiara Burch, of Canton, police said. Authorities haven't released a cause of death for her.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist Canton police with the case.

The Canton Police Department is asking anyone who has any information about the incident to contact detectives at 330-489-3144. You can also send an anonymous tip through TIP411 or contact Stark County CrimeStoppers, here.

