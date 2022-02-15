Canton police need help locating relatives of man who died in hit-skip Monday

CANTON, Ohio — Canton police are seeking help from the public in locating relatives of a Canton man who was struck and killed in his wheelchair while he crossed Market Avenue on Monday night, according to Chief Jack Angelo of the Canton Police Department.

At approximately 8:07 p.m., 66-year-old Horace Jones was traveling south in the northbound lane near the 1000 block of Market Avenue in a wheelchair when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Police later found the vehicle. No further information was released about the driver.

Jones, of Canton, was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, police said.

After exhausting all leads to locate family members, the Stark County Coroner's Office released the name with the hopes to locate any relatives of Jones.

Anyone with information can contact the coroner's office at 330-451-1366.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.