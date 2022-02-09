Canton police seeking info on driver who struck 64-year-old man crossing the street

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who struck a 64-year-old Canton man crossing Tuscarawas Street West Tuesday night, according to a news release.

Police said that at approximately 7:23 p.m., a 64-year-old man was crossing Tuscarawas Street West at Harrison Avenue when he was struck by what is believed to be a dark-colored vehicle.

News 5 Cleveland. Police believe a dark-colored sedan struck a 64-year-old man cross the street.

The driver was traveling westbound on Tuscawarwas Street when the victim was struck. The driver continued westbound and fled the scene after the crash.

The 64-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries.

The Canton Police Department Traffic Bureau is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 330-649-5800.

