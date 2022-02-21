Canton steel and iron plant says no evidence 'hangman's knot' was 'intended to harass or intimidate anyone'

CANTON, Ohio — United Rolls in Canton said that an investigation determined that a noose that employees found at their location was actually a "hangman's knot," and that the company found no evidence that the rope was "intended to harass or intimidate anyone."

On the first day of Black History Month, Marcus Murry started his shift on the shipping floor of United Rolls on Grace Avenue NE where he has worked for five years.

Murry, who loads and unloads trailers, said he discovered the rope near buttons that he uses to open doors.

The rope was wrapped around a steel beam. Murry felt it was a noose representing a painful reminder to Black Americans.

According to Murry, two union plant union reps and a plant supervisor were notified. Murry said he was bothered when the supervisor ripped down the rope and tossed it in the trash.

"We wanted the boss to see what was going on," Murry said. "It was a crime. It was a threat. That's the way we looked at it."

According to a statement released by General Manager John Shipley, the investigation did not uncover any evidence that it was specifically fashioned and/or placed in a manner intended to harass or intimidate anyone. You can read his statement below:

"United Rolls is committed in policy and practice to providing a workplace free from discrimination and harassment. Consistent with this commitment, United Rolls maintains policies and procedures designed to prevent and prohibit all forms of unlawful discrimination and harassment, including harassment on the basis of race. United Rolls trains all employees on its anti-discrimination and harassment policies, most recently in October 2021. In addition, these policies are posted on our bulletin board and communicated to employees during the onboarding processes.

On or about February 1, 2022, United Rolls received a report of alleged discrimination and harassment at the plant, including the alleged appearance of a rope fashioned as a noose hanging in the plant. We promptly commenced an investigation. Our investigation uncovered a rope with a hangman’s knot, but the Company’s investigation did not uncover any evidence that it was specifically fashioned and/or placed in a manner intended to harass or intimidate anyone.

We appreciate the gravity of such an image, and we will continue to review this situation in the coming days and weeks."

Employees News 5 previously spoke with said they want sensitivity training at the plant as a minimum.

The Stark County NAACP reached out to the FBI about the incident.

It is unknown if the FBI is still investigating.

