Canton woman gets life in prison for fatal stabbing in 2020

AKRON, Ohio — A woman from Canton will spend the next 15 years to life in prison for the stabbing death of another woman last year.

Cher Wagner, 33, was found guilty of murder and felonious assault on May 28, 2021 for the stabbing death of Kelly Avery, 41, in June 2020, according to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office.

The stabbing happened after an argument and fight at a residence in Akron. According to authorities, Wagner chased Avery down and then stabbed her in the chest.

“This was an awful tragedy which will impact Kelly’s family for years and years to come. Cher Wagner is a violent person and I’m pleased that she will spend a significant amount of time in prison,” said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “Thank you to my prosecutors and the investigators who worked diligently to hold her accountable.”

