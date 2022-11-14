Carbon monoxide detectors now required in residential buildings in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Carbon monoxide detectors are now required in residential buildings in Akron after a leak killed a 66-year-old woman at an apartment building last month.

Akron City Council unanimously voted on the ordinance.

The new law gives the Akron Fire Department and the Department of Neighborhood Assistance the authority to inspect buildings for CO detectors like they currently do with smoke alarms.

“Simply put, this ordinance is about saving lives,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. “If we can prevent even one death by ensuring CO detectors are required, it will be worth it. I applaud City Council for their swift action and support in this matter.”

Owners and landlords who aren't compliant would be subjected to fines or potential criminal penalties, depending on the violation.

“Carbon monoxide is commonly known as the 'silent killer' because it's colorless, odorless, tasteless, and in most cases non-irritating," said Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Clarence Tucker. "If you don't catch the early signs of carbon monoxide poisoning (headache, dizziness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion) it's quite possible that you may lose consciousness before being able to call for help, and then it may be too late. This ordinance helps us better protect Akron residents by not only requiring detectors in residential buildings but also bringing this issue to the forefront so we can educate residents about the dangers of not having a detector in their home.”

Carbon monoxide can come from all sorts of sources including a clothes dryer, water heater, furnace or boiler, fireplace, gas stove or oven, grills, generators, and cars.

News 5 previously spoke with the family of the 66-year-old woman who died at Timber Top Apartments as a result of that carbon monoxide leak. In a brief conversation, the family acknowledged that in lieu of flowers, they are asking for donations to the National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association.

A spokesperson with Timber Top apartments confirmed to News 5 that they have put carbon monoxide detectors in every boiler room at the complex, plus every unit in Building 47 where the leak occurred, and residents of other buildings are being given the option to receive a free detector if they wish.

