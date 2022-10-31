Akron puts forth ordinances requiring carbon monoxide detectors after 66-year-old woman killed in leak

AKRON, Ohio — One week after a carbon monoxide leak killed a 66-year-old woman at the Timber Top apartment complex, city leaders met Monday and began discussions to require carbon monoxide detectors in new and existing homes and apartments.

As of right now, CO detectors are not required in existing apartment units, according to several fire officials and the Akron Code of Ordinances.

“This is overdue,” Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Clarence Tucker said. “In our estimation, this is what we really need to get out there and get things accomplished. The goal is to have 100% compliance with carbon monoxide detectors in everyone’s house, as well as smoke detectors.”

The new ordinances would treat carbon monoxide detectors the same way smoke detectors are treated, where homeowners could face a fine. However, city leaders made a point to mention that fire or housing officials could not enter a unit or home without a homeowner’s consent or cause for another primary violation.

13 ORDINANCE amending and/or enacting Title 9 “General Provisions,” Chapter 93 “Fire Prevention,” Article 2 “Definitions,” Section 93.30 “Definitions” of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Akron; amending and/or enacting Title 9 “General Provisions,” Chapter 93 “Fire Prevention,” Article 3 “General Regulations,” Section 93.51 “Carbon monoxide detectors in new and existing residential structures” to require carbon monoxide detection devices in residential structures in the City of Akron; and declaring an emergency.



14 ORDINANCE amending and/or enacting Title 15 “Land Usage,” Chapter 150 “Environmental Health Housing Code,” Section 150.01 “Definitions,” Section 150.08 “Equipment and facilities,” and Section 150.13 “Rooming houses – Equipment and facilities” of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Akron to require carbon monoxide detectors devices in residential structures in the City of Akron; and declaring an emergency.

“The bottom line is the only reason to put this on the books is so it’s enforceable,” Tucker said.

Because these two agenda items were labeled as an emergency, it is possible that city council could approve them Monday evening, however Monday afternoon’s public safety committee did not make a decision and instead asked for more information before making a recommendation.

A requirement for carbon monoxide detectors in existing apartments already exists across the state and has been in place for several years.

The Ohio Fire Code added requirements pertaining to carbon monoxide detectors in 2017. While communities recognize Ohio Fire Code, every time something new gets added to the code, communities need to formally adopt that change. And experts told News 5 that no matter the municipality, that can take years.

Carbon monoxide can come from all sorts of sources including a clothes dryer, water heater, furnace or boiler, fireplace, gas stove or oven, grills, generators, and cars.

On Saturday, residents were allowed back in at building 47 at the Timber Top apartment complex.

“Everybody is happy to be sleeping in their own bed and not live out of a hotel room, but that’s where it stops,” Natasha Konjovic said. “Everybody is scared.”

“We have to clean out our fridges for all the food that expired or went bad,” tenant Vincent Morgan explained. “We have to unpack everything we had to take to the hotel. I'm still processing the whole situation sitting in my own bed and it still feels awkward to me right now.”

News 5 previously spoke with the family of the 66-year-old woman who died at Timber Top Apartments as a result of that carbon monoxide leak. In a brief conversation, the family acknowledged that in lieu of flowers, they are asking for donations to the National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association.

A spokesperson with Timber Top apartments confirmed to News 5 that they have put carbon monoxide detectors in every boiler room at the complex, plus every unit in Building 47 where the leak occurred, and residents of other buildings are being given the option to receive a free detector if they wish.

