After carbon monoxide leak at Akron apt. complex, displaced residents ask city council for oversight, help

AKRON, Ohio — Residents from an Akron apartment complex asked for Akron City Council’s help Monday night.

They are still displaced and traumatized after a carbon monoxide leak in their building at Timber Top Apartments. The leak killed a 66-year-old woman and sent several people to the hospital.

Though it’s been several days since the leak, the terror of what could’ve been is still top of mind for the residents that showed up at Akron City Hall.

“I could’ve lost all three of my children and the mother of my children. All in the same instant, and it baffles me that it got this far,” said Vincent Morgan, a 5-year resident.

Raymond Allrutz got emotional speaking to the city council about the incident. He had symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning on Thursday evening and called off for work that day, unknowingly poisoned.

“I had all of those symptoms,” he said.

Danielle Novak, the managing director for AIY Properties, which manages Timber Top apartments, said investigators determined it was a boiler that caused the leak. Residents told News 5 there have been maintenance issues with the boiler prior to the leak.

“Every year there is an issue with the heat, where it is sub-zero temperature we don’t have heat, and we pay for heat,” said resident Nakeya Watson. “They would give us excuses; the boiler is broken.”

Sarah Abel, a 9-year resident, echoed her sentiment.

“There are just basic repairs that needed done for years that get pushed aside and don’t get taken care of. There are work orders that never get addressed, so no, I don’t expect them to take this seriously and actually make sure this isn’t going to happen again,” said Abel.

Since Thursday, the displaced residents have been staying at hotels. Linda Brymer said she is concerned by the lack of communication regarding AIY Properties since the displacement.

“We all feel kind of forgotten,” she said. “It just feels like there’s been a whole lack of empathy, for all of us, no one reaching out checking on us like we were told.”

They want to return home, but want to make sure things are different at the complex when they do.

“I want to see something from the city, from the state, from the fire department, saying it’s safe for you to go back,” said Watson. “The city has to do something. I really hope that they can have some type of oversight. We want to feel safe.”

City officials told residents they would have a separate meeting in the next few days to discuss how to move forward.

Novak from AIY Properties said in a text message:

“The displaced residents of building 47 have all been given hotel rooms and gift cards as we wait. The fire department has given us much praise for our handling of all residents. If you have specific residents saying they have not been communicated with, please pass them our way. We have spoken to or left messages with all tenants in 47 with information that existed in our system and have had all of our employees on standby to take these important calls. Additionally, at no charge, we are giving out co detectors for those that need one.”

