Akron leaders say changes coming after carbon monoxide leak kills one at apartment complex

AKRON, Ohio — A week after a 66-year-old woman died and several were sent to the hospital following a carbon monoxide leak, city leaders told News 5 they are working to change Akron's Fire Code to include carbon monoxide detectors as a requirement in existing apartment buildings.

As of right now, CO detectors are not required in existing apartment units, according to several fire officials and the Akron Code of Ordinances.

Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Clarence Tucker said adding that language to Akron Code of Ordinances is tricky given privacy laws when it comes to requiring items inside already occupied apartment units.

"We want to get it right and we want to get it right now,” Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Clarence Tucker told News 5 on Wednesday.

However, a requirement for carbon monoxide detectors in existing apartments already exists across the state and has been in place for several years.

The Ohio Fire Code added requirements pertaining to carbon monoxide detectors in 2017. While communities recognize Ohio Fire Code, every time something new gets added to the code, communities need to formally adopt that change. And experts told News 5 that no matter the municipality, that can take years.

"Unfortunately, a lot of times, communities are not too proactive or wait to enact that version of the Ohio Fire Code, so it may not be mandated in every jurisdiction until that version of the fire code is brought up to standards," T.J. Martin with Parma Fire Department said.

Carbon monoxide can come from all sorts of sources including a clothes dryer, water heater, furnace or boiler, fireplace, gas stove or oven, grills, generators, and cars.

Danielle Novak, the managing director for AIY Properties, which manages Timber Top apartments, previously told News 5 investigators determined it was a boiler that caused the leak. News 5 has confirmed that the Chief Boiler Inspector of Ohio has been at Timber Top Apartments looking over all the boiler units at the complex.

Additionally, Novak told News 5 Friday that they have begun the process of ensuring all of their residents have a carbon monoxide detector and carbon monoxide detectors are being installed in all the boiler rooms at the complex.

On Friday, residents informed News 5 that they were notified by their property management company that they may be allowed to move back in beginning on Saturday.

News 5 spoke with the family of the 66-year-old woman who died at Timber Top Apartments as a result of that carbon monoxide leak. In a brief conversation, the family acknowledged that in lieu of flowers, they are asking for donations to the National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association.

Regardless of what the law or requirement is, fire officials reiterated the important and personal responsibility every tenant and homeowner should have when it comes to ensuring working carbon monoxide detectors are present at home.

"This is an inexpensive way to save your life," Martin added.

"What we recommend is that everyone have a carbon monoxide detector in their home on all levels so they can be alerted when there is an issue," Chief Tucker said in an interview with News 5 one week ago.

City council and the city public safety committee meeting are slated to meet on Monday for their regular sessions, however, it’s unclear when language pertaining to carbon monoxide detectors will get brought up.

