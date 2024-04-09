Cat allegedly starts Canton house fire; 37 cats rescued

A house fire broke out in Canton during Monday's solar eclipse.

Just before 3 p.m., the Canton Fire Department responded to a home on 25th Street Northwest.

When firefighters arrived, a woman was found outside saying there was a fire in her kitchen.

The woman told investigators she believed one of her cats accidentally turned on a burner on her stovetop.

Firefighters rescued 37 cats from the home and quickly put out the fire.

All of the cats survived and the woman did not suffer any injuries.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries.