Cat allegedly starts Canton house fire; 37 cats rescued

A house fire broke out in Canton during Monday's solar eclipse.
Just before 3 p.m., the Canton Fire Department responded to a home on 25th Street Northwest.
When firefighters arrived, a woman was found outside saying there was a fire in her kitchen.
The woman told investigators she believed one of her cats accidentally turned on a burner on her stovetop.
Firefighters rescued 37 cats from the home and quickly put out the fire.
All of the cats survived and the woman did not suffer any injuries.
A firefighter suffered minor injuries.