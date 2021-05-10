Celebrate Akron Park Week with free yoga sessions, volunteer opportunities

AKRON, Ohio — In a partnership between the City of Akron, Akron Parks Collaborative, Keep Akron Beautiful and The Davey Tree Expert Company, the third annual Akron Park Week kicks off Monday, running from May 10-16, and features free events and volunteer opportunities.

While the annual week is a celebration of the local parks across the city, it also is a call for residents to stay engaged and involved in their neighborhoods.

As part of Akron Park Week, residents will be able to sign up for small-group volunteer opportunities to help clean, paint, mulch, plant trees and beautify the parks.

"As you know, people need to get outside, relax, enjoy nature, decompress distress. And it's really been proven that nature and parks can do that for people. So everybody deserves quality parks, and that's what we're trying to provide," said Bridget Ambrisco, executive director of Akron Parks Collaborative. "Showing people care, getting people involved, getting people to know their neighbors, I think is a huge catalyst in revitalizing neighborhoods."

In addition to the volunteer opportunities, there will also be free family yoga sessions at local parks while taking in the beauty of the outdoors.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves, shovels, and gardening tools. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks and hand sanitizer will be available on-site.

To learn more and to sign up for the events, click here.

