Check out these new flights out of the Akron-Canton Airport

Breeze Airways is expanding its service out of the Akron-Canton Airport by adding six new destinations.

Here are the new routes and when they begin:



Daytona Beach, Florida. (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting Sept. 3.)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Nonstop on Wednesday and Saturday, starting Nov. 5.)

Jacksonville Florida. (Thursday and Sunday, starting Sept. 4.)

West Palm Beach, Florida. ( Monday and Friday, starting Sept. 5.)

Wilmington, North Carolina. (Monday and Friday, starting Nov. 7.)

Key West, Florida. (BreezeThru Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting Oct. 2.)

Flights start as low as $49.

The news comes just weeks ahead of Breeze’s new crew base opening in Akron-Canton.

