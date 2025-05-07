Watch Now
Check out these new flights out of the Akron-Canton Airport

Breeze Airways
CeanOrrett
Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways is expanding its service out of the Akron-Canton Airport by adding six new destinations.

Here are the new routes and when they begin:

  • Daytona Beach, Florida. (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting Sept. 3.)
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Nonstop on Wednesday and Saturday, starting Nov. 5.)
  • Jacksonville Florida. (Thursday and Sunday, starting Sept. 4.)
  • West Palm Beach, Florida. ( Monday and Friday, starting Sept. 5.)
  • Wilmington, North Carolina. (Monday and Friday, starting Nov. 7.)
  • Key West, Florida. (BreezeThru Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting Oct. 2.)

Flights start as low as $49.
The news comes just weeks ahead of Breeze’s new crew base opening in Akron-Canton.

Breeze Airways considers Akron-Canton Airport for base crew

