Child pulled from water after being reported missing at Portage Lakes State Park

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio — Authorities have located a child who reported missing at Portage Lakes State Park Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters and members of the South Summit Water Rescue team responded to the park, located at 5031 Manchester Road, around 12:33 p.m. for a child missing in the water.

Divers found the child near the beach. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Members of the Coventry Fire Department, Green Fire Department and Lakemore Fire Department, along with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, New Franklin police and Summit County Sheriff's Office assisted with the search.

ODNR is heading up the investigation into what happened.

Authorities did not release any further information.

