Christine Fowler-Mack hired as first woman superintendent of Akron Public Schools

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Public Schools Board hired Christine Fowler-Mack as the first woman superintendent since the district was created in 1847.
During a Tuesday afternoon meeting, the board approved a three-year contract for Fowler-Mack with a salary of $228,200.
She replaces David James who is retiring at the end of the school year after serving as the leader of APS for 13 years.
The job is a return home for Fowler-Mack, 55, who graduated from East High School in 1984.
"Education is not just my craft, it's my life's passion and expanding opportunity is what has driven me every day of my career. I started my career in Akron, and I am elated to return home and lead a district in a community that means so much to me," Fowler-Mack told News 5.
She is currently the chief of portfolio planning, growth and management in Cleveland Metropolitan Schools.
Fowler-Mack is a mother of school-aged kids and her husband is a former Akron police officer.