Christine Fowler-Mack hired as first woman superintendent of Akron Public Schools

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Public Schools Board hired Christine Fowler-Mack as the first woman superintendent since the district was created in 1847.

During a Tuesday afternoon meeting, the board approved a three-year contract for Fowler-Mack with a salary of $228,200.

She replaces David James who is retiring at the end of the school year after serving as the leader of APS for 13 years.

The job is a return home for Fowler-Mack, 55, who graduated from East High School in 1984.

Photo given to News 5 Cleveland. Christine Fowler-Mack.

"Education is not just my craft, it's my life's passion and expanding opportunity is what has driven me every day of my career. I started my career in Akron, and I am elated to return home and lead a district in a community that means so much to me," Fowler-Mack told News 5.

She is currently the chief of portfolio planning, growth and management in Cleveland Metropolitan Schools.

Fowler-Mack is a mother of school-aged kids and her husband is a former Akron police officer.