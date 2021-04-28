City of Akron announces list of streets that will be resurfaced in 2021

AKRON, Ohio — Akron is preparing for the largest annual resurfacing in its history with over $11 million enabling the city to pave approximately 85 miles of roadway through neighborhoods and business districts.

“The condition of Akron's roadways remain one of the concerns we hear most often from residents," said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan in a statement. "That's why I have made them a top priority since taking office, and I’m proud to say that this year we have invested in the largest resurfacing program in the history of our City. While we can't fix every road overnight, our infrastructure investments are paying off in sustained improvements to our roadways, and this year’s program will continue to build on that forward progress."

The $11 million for the project is over five times the average annual investment in streets between 2010 and 2015, when the city was only able to take on an average of 16 miles each year.

The contracting legislation will be submitted to Akron City Council for approval in the coming weeks.

In terms of deciding which streets would be resurfaced, the city grades the condition of each street and paves the “the worst first,” taking into consideration traffic conditions and clustering streets together.

To see if your street will be part of the resurfacing project, go HERE.

