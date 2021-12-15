City of Akron, Cuyahoga Falls hosting virtual public meeting Wednesday to discuss the Merriman Valley Master Plan

AKRON, Ohio — The public is invited to attend a virtual meeting Wednesday to discuss the draft Merriman Valley-Schumacher Area master plan. With this plan, the cities of Akron and Cuyahoga Falls are working to make the Merriman Valley and Schumacher neighborhoods become “more walkable, healthy, equitable, beautiful, and resilient places to live, work, and play,” the cities said in a news release.

The cities have been working since July to create a master plan for the two neighborhoods that “reflects the goals, values, and aspirations of residents, business owners, and other stakeholders.”

Following a brief presentation on the draft plan, the public will be able to ask questions to the consultant team and city officials.

The event runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Those interested in attending the public meeting can sign up here and receive the zoom link for the meeting.

Click here to learn more about the master plan.

