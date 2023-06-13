City of Akron giving property owners the chance to own adjacent lots by mowing them

The City of Akron has announced the next round of 44 properties available in its “Mow to Own” program, giving adjacent property owners the opportunity to acquire vacant lots by mowing the land and paying standard closing fees.

Akron has already given away over 100 vacant city-owned lots to nearby property owners to take care of and maintain through the program, according to a news release from the city.

“This takes strain off the city’s mowing crews and puts vacant land back into productive use while allowing homeowners the ability to increase and improve their yards and outdoor spaces,” city officials stated in the news release.

Neighboring property owners and non-profits may be eligible to purchase the city-owned property for the cost of mowing the property from the time a contract is signed through closing, in addition to paying standard closing fees at the time of transfer, which is typically estimated to be around $100, the city said.

Over the next two weeks, letters will be sent to adjacent property owners to inform them of the program and give them instructions on how to apply.

There is no fee to apply for a lot, the city said.

The Mow to Own program is part of the city’s effort to tackle vacancy and abandonment and ensure properties in the city are well-maintained.

To be eligible, adjacent property owners must meet the following criteria:

1. All applicants must own the contiguous property and priority will be given to qualified owner-occupants.

2. The applicant shall not be delinquent on any real estate.

3. If an applicant owns other properties in the city, all of the owner’s properties shall be registered through the Rental Registration Program.

4. The applicant shall not have property maintenance, nuisance and/or building code violations on any properties they own

The lots will be first offered to owner-occupied property owners adjacent to the lots. If the owner does not want the lot or does not qualify for the program, the lot would then become available to adjacent property owners who do not occupy the residence. If they do not want it, the lot will then be open to local non-profit organizations and property owners within 300 feet of the lot.

Once they apply and are accepted into the Mow to Own program, property owners will be responsible for maintenance of the vacant lot, including mowing, cutting, weeding, snow shoveling, litter removal, raking leaves, and other similar upkeep of the property.

Click here to see a map of available lots.

Click here to see a list of available lots.

Click here for more program details.



Click here to visit the Mow to Own program website for more information.

