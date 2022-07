AKRON, Ohio — Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced on Sunday that the curfew Downtown has been lifted.

Akron's first curfew was issued on the Fourth of July amid protests over the police shooting of Jayland Walker.

The curfew was lifted on July 6 after no public safety concerns arose for two nights.

It was put back in place when more protests followed and several people were arrested Downtown.

