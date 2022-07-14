AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office is holding a closed media event Friday morning to release the autopsy results of Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old man who was fatally shot by Akron police last month.

The media-only event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

According to a news release, Dr. Lisa Kohler will answer questions from the media regarding the autopsy process but "will not provide comment on any other part of the ongoing investigation."

Walker's death is being investigated by Ohio BCI and members of the United Nations International Independent Expert Mechanism to Advance Racial Justice and Equality in the context of Law Enforcement.

On Wednesday, a funeral service was held for Walker at the Akron Civic Theater.

