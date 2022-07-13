1 PM: Family, friends gather in Akron for Jayland Walker's funeral

AKRON, Ohio — Jayland Walker will be laid to rest in Akron on Wednesday afternoon.
Funeral service information
Funeral services will be held for Walker on Wednesday at the Akron Civic Theater, located at 182 S. Main St. in Akron.
There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a service at 1 p.m.
The service is open to the public.
Day of mourning
Akron City Council unanimously voted to make July 13 a citywide Day of Mourning.
Prayer Vigils will occur from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. outside of the following Community Centers:
- Ed Davis Community Center – 730 Perkins Park Drive
- Summit Lake Community Center – 380 West Crosier Street
- Joy Park Community Center – 825 Fuller Street
- Reservoir Park Community Center – 1735 Hillside Terrace
- Patterson Park Community Center - 800 Patterson Ave
No city press briefing will be held on Wednesday during the day of mourning.
Downtown parking
Akron is making city-owned parking decks downtown free on Wednesday for anyone who plans on attending the memorial.
The decks with free parking are:
- State St./ O’Neils Parking Deck (52 W. State St.)
- Cascade (10 W. Mill St.)
- Citi Center (132 S. High St.)
- Broadway (120 S. Broadway St.)
- High & Market (40 S. High St.)
