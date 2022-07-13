1 PM: Family, friends gather in Akron for Jayland Walker's funeral

AKRON, Ohio — Jayland Walker will be laid to rest in Akron on Wednesday afternoon.

The funeral is being streamed at 1 p.m. for those who can't attend:

News 5 livestream event

Funeral service information

Funeral services will be held for Walker on Wednesday at the Akron Civic Theater, located at 182 S. Main St. in Akron.

There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a service at 1 p.m.

The service is open to the public.

RELATED: Jayland Walker family representatives announce community gathering and funeral over next two days

Day of mourning

Akron City Council unanimously voted to make July 13 a citywide Day of Mourning.

Prayer Vigils will occur from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. outside of the following Community Centers:



Ed Davis Community Center – 730 Perkins Park Drive

Summit Lake Community Center – 380 West Crosier Street

Joy Park Community Center – 825 Fuller Street

Reservoir Park Community Center – 1735 Hillside Terrace

Patterson Park Community Center - 800 Patterson Ave

No city press briefing will be held on Wednesday during the day of mourning.

Downtown parking

Akron is making city-owned parking decks downtown free on Wednesday for anyone who plans on attending the memorial.

The decks with free parking are:



State St./ O’Neils Parking Deck (52 W. State St.)

Cascade (10 W. Mill St.)

Citi Center (132 S. High St.)

Broadway (120 S. Broadway St.)

High & Market (40 S. High St.)

RELATED: Follow our latest coverage of the shooting and its aftermath here