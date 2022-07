AKRON, Ohio — Jayland Walker's attorneys announced they will be holding a press conference following his funeral.

You can watch the press conference in the player below. It's scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. or whenever the funeral ends.

Bobby DiCello, Ken Abbarno, and Paige White are scheduled to speak about their next steps in the Walker case.

