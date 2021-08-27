Coming soon: Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 8th Molto Bella Auto Show

AKRON, Ohio — In just a few short weeks, Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens will host its 8th Molto Bella Auto Show featuring exotic sports cars, classic cars and other rare vehicles.

The event is on Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets prices are $14 for adults ($11 for members), $6 for children 6 to 17 years old ($5 for members) and free for children 5 years old and under.

"A wide array of vintage Ferraris, rare classics, custom cars, exotic sports cars and other high value cars are included in the more than 400 cars displayed on the Great Meadow, with the historic Manor House and gardens as a backdrop. The event also features food, a Cut & Toast Premium cigar truck, live music, as well as self-guided tours of the historic Manor House and gardens," event organizers said.

Parking will be off-site, but a complimentary shuttle service will ferry visitors to the grounds. Handicap parking will be available on-site. Masks will be required on the shuttles and inside Stan Hywet Hall. Masks are optional outside on the grounds.

Off-site parking is at the following locations:

Firestone Community Learning Center, 470 Castle Blvd.

Case Community Learning Center, 1420 Garman Road

Todaro's Party Center, 1820 Akron Peninsula Road.

The event benefits Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens and the Kidney Foundation of Summit County.

CLICK HERE for more information or to purchase tickets.

