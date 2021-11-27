Crafty Mart holds 13th annual Holiday Market at Akron's Carbon Black event space

AKRON, Ohio — A local non-profit that aims to support artists, makers and artisans in the Akron area hosted its 13th annual Holiday Market in a newly renovated space for Small Business Saturday.

Craft Mart held its annual event at the newly renovated Carbon Black event space in downtown Akron at the Bounce Innovation Hub.

The Holiday Market began on Saturday at 11 a.m. and was open until 4 p.m., featuring 70 handmade vendors from the Akron area selling items such as ceramics, jewelry, toys, apparel, holiday decor and more.

Local art students also participated in the Holiday Market, holding DIY holiday workshops for guests.

Food and drinks from local food trucks and breweries were on site and the market featured other activities including a raffle for guests to participate in.

“Crafty Mart is very excited to welcome our shoppers back to our first in-person holiday market in two years,” said Marissa McClellan, Executive Director of Crafty Mart in a press release. “Our holiday market is such a festive kick-off to Akron’s holiday season, and we’re incredibly proud of the 70 makers who will make this year extra special.”

The Holiday Market will conclude Sunday with the event running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

General admission is free.

To learn more about Craft Mart, click here.

