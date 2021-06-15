Cuyahoga Falls police help gunshot wound victim, administer first aid until EMS arrives

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Cuyahoga Falls police officers helped a gunshot wound victim after they responded to a call for a shooting Monday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a gas station in the 1200 block of Main Street just after 3 p.m. and found a 27-year-old who had been shot in both arms.

Officers used tourniquets on his arms and gave him first aid until paramedics arrived, police said. He was then transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His wounds are considered non-life-threatening.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation indicates that the man was shot at a residence in the 600 block of Spicer Street in Akron during an altercation with an unknown person. The man then drove to Cuyahoga Falls and called police once at the gas station.

No arrests have been made.

The matter remains under investigation.

