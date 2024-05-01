Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad returns after 2 months

Get ready to take in the beauty of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

The Scenic Railroad is making its triumphant return this Friday.

The first trip will take place at the Akron station at 10 a.m.

The train takes visitors through miles of nature in a vintage railcar.

Friday morning will mark the first train ride in two months for the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.

The non-profit hit pause on the operation to improve its radio communications and management software.

They also added cameras to the entire train to improve passenger safety.

You can buy tickets by clicking here.

