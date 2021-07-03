Deadline to register for Akron's 82nd Good Park Junior Golf Tournament extended until July 5

AKRON, Ohio — All junior golfers -- those 18 years old and younger -- have a chance to play in the City of Akron’s 82nd Good Park Junior Golf Tournament from July 7 through July 9.

Registration for the event has been extended until this Monday, July 5.

“The Junior Tournament at Good Park is a beloved tradition in the Akron community and we are pleased to host the event again this year,” Mayor Dan Horrigan said of the event.

The three-day tournament features one day of qualifying on July 7 which will place each individual player into the proper flight based on their score, and then two days of medal competition from July 8-9.

Boys and girls will be separated into their own categories, as will children under the age of 12.

Those interested can find the entry forms at golfakroncity.com, in person at Good Park Golf Course or can call 330-375-2092 with any questions.

The entry fee is $65 and is good for three days of golf, prizes and lunch each day of the tournament. The fee is due at the time of entry and may be made by either cash or check. Starting times will be published prior to the tournament beginning on the website, and no caddies or spectators are permitted.

