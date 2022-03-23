'Don't stop believin' because this is happening—Journey to headline Hall of Fame concert in August

CANTON, Ohio — Internationally acclaimed Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee group Journey will headline the 2022 Concert for Legends Presented by Ford on August 6 in Canton.

The Concert of Legends will begin at 8 p.m. and will cap a revamped Enshrinement Saturday schedule that includes The Canton Repository Grand Parade at 8 a.m. and the Class of 2022 Enshrinement at noon.

"Journey has been entertaining its fans for almost 50 years since the band’s founding, and we are thrilled to be working with Hall of Fame Village to bring these members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to the Hall of Fame City,” said Jim Porter, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “This Concert for Legends promises to be a memorable experience for fans filling Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and a spectacular way to close out the Saturday lineup of events for Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls.”

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on April 1. Ticket prices range from $59 to $225. Tickets can be purchased here.

Organizers said an opening act for the show will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2022 Enshrinement Week will welcome eight new members into the fame: Tony Boselli, Cliff Branch, LeRoy Butler, Art McNally, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Dick Vermeil and Bryant Young. More than 100 past enshrines are expected back in Canton to participate in the festivities.

“We are excited that Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Journey will rock the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week stage,” said Greg Harris, president & CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, “Along with our Canton neighbors, we look forward to welcoming football and rock ‘n’ roll fans to Northeast Ohio this summer.”

